US-Led Initiative Sees 40 Countries Pledge Not to Pay Ransoms in Cyberattacks

A new international initiative led the United States has seen 40 countries come together to pledge not to pay ransoms in cyber-related attacks. The International Counter Ransomware Initiative aims to combat cybercrime creating information-sharing platforms about ransom payment accounts. This initiative comes in response to the rise in ransomware attacks, where cybercriminals demand payment from victims in exchange for unlocking their systems or returning stolen data.

Two information-sharing platforms will be established as part of the initiative. Lithuania will create one of the platforms, while Israel and the United Arab Emirates will jointly operate the other. These platforms will allow countries to share information on digital wallets that are used to process ransom payments.

By pledging not to pay ransoms, participating countries aim to undermine the profitability of cybercrime and discourage criminals from targeting individuals and organizations. Paying ransoms only perpetuates the cycle of attacks and incentivizes cybercriminals to continue their illegal activities.

The initiative is a significant step in international cooperation to combat cybercrime. By sharing information on ransom payment accounts and digital wallets, countries can work together to track and disrupt the flow of illicit funds. This will make it more difficult for cybercriminals to profit from their attacks and will help protect individuals and organizations from falling victim to ransomware.

