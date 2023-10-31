New Restrictions on WeChat and Kaspersky Raise Privacy and Security Concerns

The Canadian government has recently made a significant decision to prohibit the use of WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging application, and Kaspersky, a well-known Russian antivirus program, on mobile devices provided the government. This move comes as a response to growing concerns surrounding privacy and security issues.

Previously, in February, Canada had already banned TikTok, a short-video app owned the Chinese company Bytedance, from government-issued devices due to similar concerns. The latest prohibition on WeChat and Kaspersky follows a series of evaluations conducted Canada’s chief information officer, leading to a determination that both applications posed an “unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

Critics argue that the ban lacks concrete evidence to support its claims and is driven more geopolitical tensions than a thorough evaluation of the integrity of the products and services. China’s foreign ministry has expressed its disappointment, accusing Canada of imposing bans on Chinese enterprises without substantial evidence. The ministry sees this action as an abuse of national power and an unreasonable restriction on companies from specific countries.

Kaspersky, responding to the ban, expressed surprise and disappointment, noting that the decision was made without prior notice or an opportunity for the company to address the government’s concerns. Similarly, WeChat did not provide an immediate comment on the situation.

The Treasury Board of Canada clarified that no breach of government information had occurred. However, they highlighted the significant access to a device’s content that these applications possess, raising concerns about potential risks. By removing and blocking WeChat and Kaspersky applications, the government aims to safeguard government networks and data, aligning with the approach taken Canada’s international partners.

This ban involves the immediate removal of the applications from government-issued mobile devices, with future downloads being restricted. The Canadian government’s priority is to ensure the security and protection of its networks and data, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ privacy.