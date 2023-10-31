New Canadian Government Bans WeChat and Kaspersky, Citing Privacy and Security

In a recent move, the Canadian government has officially banned two popular messaging apps, WeChat and Kaspersky, from government smartphones and other mobile devices. This decision comes in light of the privacy and security risks associated with these platforms. The apps will be immediately removed from government-issued devices, and users will be prohibited from downloading them in the future.

Anita Anand, the Treasury Board President who oversees Canada’s federal public service, stated that the apps pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. While no breaches have been detected thus far, Anand explains that the data collection methods employed these platforms on mobile devices grant them considerable access to the device’s contents.

The Canadian government’s intention behind removing and blocking WeChat and Kaspersky is to ensure the security and protection of government networks and data. This approach aligns with the practices of international partners, as stated Anand. Interestingly, the Chinese government responded to Canada’s decision declaring that there is no substantial evidence supporting the ban. Beijing views this move as Canada targeting Chinese companies under the pretense of data security.

This ban on WeChat and Kaspersky follows Canada’s earlier decision in February to also ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned platform, from government devices. Last year, Oracle was tasked with storing TikTok data from US users after President Joe Biden rescinded his predecessor’s executive orders aimed at banning TikTok and WeChat from the US market due to national security concerns.

It is important to note that relations between Canada and China have been strained for some time, particularly due to reciprocal detentions and other conflicts. The banning of these apps has further deepened the tension between the two nations.

