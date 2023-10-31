Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky from Government Devices, Citing Privacy and Security Risks

In a recent move, the Canadian government has banned the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat and the Russian platform Kaspersky from government smartphones and other mobile devices. This decision comes as a response to the identified privacy and security risks associated with these applications.

The ban involves the immediate removal of the WeChat and Kaspersky applications from all government-issued devices. Additionally, users will be prevented from downloading these apps in the future. The decision was made after the nation’s chief information officer deemed these apps to pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

Although there have been no confirmed breaches so far, the data collection methods employed these platforms on mobile devices grant them significant access to the contents of those devices. This raised concerns about the security and protection of the government of Canada’s networks and data, prompting the ban.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand emphasized that the decision was made to align with the approach of international partners and to ensure the ongoing security and protection of Canada’s networks and data. It is important to note that the ban is not based on evidence of previous breaches but rather on the potential risks that exist due to the data collection practices of these applications.

Responding to Canada’s decision, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stated that the ban on Chinese companies was implemented without any actual evidence. China firmly opposed this decision, as they believe it unjustly targets Chinese companies under the pretense of maintaining data security.

This ban on WeChat and Kaspersky follows the previous ban on TikTok in February. The relationship between Canada and China has been strained for some time, with tensions escalating earlier this year due to accusations of meddling in Canadian elections and attempted intimidation of MPs. These actions led to the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat and have further fueled the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

FAQ

1. Why did Canada ban WeChat and Kaspersky?

Canada banned WeChat and Kaspersky from government devices due to identified privacy and security risks associated with these applications. The decision was made to ensure the security and protection of government networks and data.

2. Are there any known breaches related to WeChat and Kaspersky?

No breaches have been detected so far. The ban is a preventive measure based on concerns about the platforms’ data collection methods, which provide significant access to the contents of mobile devices.

3. How does China respond to Canada’s decision?

China opposes Canada’s ban, stating that it was implemented without any actual evidence. They view the ban as targeting Chinese companies under the guise of data security.

4. Is this the first ban on foreign apps in Canada?

No, this ban follows a previous ban on TikTok in February. The strained relationship between Canada and China has led to increased scrutiny and restrictions on certain foreign applications.