In an effort to safeguard its government networks and enhance data security, the Canadian government has decided to ban the use of WeChat, a Chinese messaging application, and Kaspersky, a Russian antivirus program, on government-issued mobile devices. The ban, officially announced the Treasury Board of Canada, comes after a thorough assessment Canada’s chief information officer, which identified a significant risk to privacy and security associated with these applications.

WeChat, owned Tencent, and applications developed Moscow-based Kaspersky were found to pose potential threats to the privacy and security of government-issued mobile devices. Although there is no evidence of government information being compromised, the extensive access granted these applications to a device’s contents makes them unsuitable for use on such devices.

The decision to remove and block WeChat and Kaspersky from government-issued mobile devices aligns with the government’s commitment to maintaining network and data security, in line with international practices. By implementing this ban, the Canadian government aims to ensure the protection and security of sensitive information.

Not surprisingly, the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized the ban and accused the Canadian government of targeting Chinese enterprises without concrete evidence and using data security as a pretext. They labeled the ban as an abuse of national power and an unfair suppression of enterprise activities. China called upon Canada to abandon its ideological biases and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment.

Starting this Monday, WeChat and Kaspersky applications will be removed from government-issued mobile devices, and users will be prohibited from downloading them in the future. This action follows Canada’s previous decision to ban TikTok from government devices, citing similar concerns related to privacy and security.

