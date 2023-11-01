Canada Prohibits WeChat and Kaspersky on Government Devices: A Bold Move Towards Cybersecurity

Canada recently made a bold decision to prohibit the use of Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices. The move comes as a result of concerns over privacy and security risks associated with these applications. Anita Anand, the Treasury Board of Canada president, emphasized that this approach is part of their risk-based strategy to enhance cyber security.

Catherine Luelo, Canada’s Chief Information Officer, stated that both WeChat and Kaspersky pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. These concerns have led to the banning of these applications on government mobile devices. This decision highlights Canada’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and protecting against potential cyber threats.

In contrast, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the Philippines has taken a different stance. Despite China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, the DICT has no plans to crack down on foreign tech companies and their platforms. Renato Paraiso, DICT’s Assistant Secretary for legal affairs, explained that they remain tech neutral as long as it fulfills the country’s specific needs and mandates. However, they are aware of the geopolitical issues surrounding the ICT industry. They strive to validate reports and implement measures to guarantee the integrity of the country’s “infostructure” and ICT systems while continuously improving cybersecurity capabilities.

While Kaspersky expressed disappointment with Canada’s decision and claimed it was made on political grounds, the prohibition was enacted based on concerns and evaluations related to privacy and security risks. Without any evidence or due process to justify their actions, Canada’s move is driven a comprehensive assessment of the integrity of WeChat and Kaspersky’s products and services.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Canada prohibit WeChat and Kaspersky on government mobile devices?

A: Canada banned these applications due to privacy and security risks.

Q: Is the Philippines planning to crack down on foreign tech companies and platforms?

A: No, the Philippines remains neutral but focuses on ensuring the integrity of their ICT systems and cybersecurity.

Q: What was Kaspersky’s response to Canada’s decision?

A: Kaspersky expressed disappointment, claiming that the prohibition was politically motivated but lacked evidence of wrongdoing.