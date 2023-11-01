Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky on Government Devices: A Closer Look at Cybersecurity

Canada recently made the decision to prohibit the use of Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices. The move was prompted concerns over privacy and security risks associated with these applications. While Canada takes a risk-based approach to cybersecurity, experts argue that this decision represents a broader trend towards scrutinizing foreign tech companies and their platforms.

The ban on WeChat and Kaspersky is intended to ensure the privacy and security of government mobile devices. Anita Anand, the Treasury Board of Canada president, explained that the government is prioritizing cyber defense eliminating access to these applications. Meanwhile, Catherine Luelo, Canada’s Chief Information Officer, emphasized that WeChat and Kaspersky pose an unacceptable level of risk.

In the Philippines, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) maintains a different stance. Despite China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, the DICT states that it has no plans to crackdown on foreign tech companies. Renato Paraiso, the DICT Assistant Secretary for legal affairs, asserted that the department remains tech neutral as long as it serves their specific needs. However, the DICT acknowledges the geopolitical issues surrounding the ICT industry and takes measures to ensure the integrity and security of the country’s information and communication systems.

Kaspersky, in response to the ban, expressed disappointment with Canada’s decision. The company argued that the prohibition was politically motivated and lacking in evidence. Kaspersky maintained that their products and services have been unjustly targeted without any substantial proof of wrongdoing. They believe that the ban is a response to the current geopolitical climate rather than a comprehensive evaluation of their integrity.

As concerns about privacy and security in cyberspace continue to grow, governments are taking steps to safeguard their digital infrastructure. The ban on WeChat and Kaspersky is just one example of the measures being implemented worldwide. By prioritizing cybersecurity, countries aim to protect their sensitive information and maintain the trust of citizens and businesses alike.

