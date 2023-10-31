Canada Bans WeChat on Government Devices, Citing Cybersecurity Risks

Canada has taken action to ban Chinese super-app WeChat on official government devices, citing concerns about cybersecurity risks. This decision follows a similar ban imposed earlier this year on the popular short-form video app TikTok. The ban also extends to applications from Kaspersky Lab, a Russian antivirus program maker.

The Treasury Board of Canada, which oversees public administration, stated that the country’s chief information officer had determined that WeChat and the Kaspersky suite of applications pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. It was found that these applications have access to considerable data on the mobile devices they are installed on, but there is no evidence of any compromise of government information.

In response to the ban, users of Canadian government cellphones will have WeChat and Kaspersky Lab apps removed, and they will be blocked from downloading them in the future.

WeChat, often described as a combination of Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and PayPal, is one of the world’s most popular apps. With over 1 billion users, primarily in mainland China, the app offers a wide range of functions that enable users to perform various tasks without leaving the app.

Earlier this year, TikTok, owned Beijing-based ByteDance, was also banned on government-issued mobile devices in Canada due to cybersecurity concerns. There have been concerns raised US and allied officials that TikTok could potentially compromise the personal information of its users at the request of the Chinese government.

It is worth noting that WeChat has been a less prominent target of global governments compared to TikTok, potentially due to its popularity among Chinese speakers. Notably, former employee Yintao Yu alleged that the Chinese Communist Party had accessed TikTok user data on a broad scale for political purposes, although TikTok disputes these claims.

In conclusion, Canada’s decision to ban WeChat on government devices reflects the country’s efforts to prioritize cybersecurity and protect sensitive information.