Canada Takes Action to Protect Privacy and Security on Government Mobile Devices

Following a thorough assessment Canada’s chief information officer, the Canadian government has made the decision to ban popular Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices. This move comes as a precautionary measure to address the potential privacy and security risks associated with these applications.

The Treasury Board of Canada, which is responsible for overseeing public administration, stated that both WeChat, owned Tencent, and Kaspersky present an “unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” While there is currently no evidence to suggest that government information has been compromised, the applications pose clear risks that cannot be ignored.

In an effort to safeguard government networks and data, the decision has been made to remove and block WeChat and Kaspersky from government-issued mobile devices. Additionally, users will no longer be able to download these applications in the future. This action aligns with the approach taken international partners in ensuring the security and protection of sensitive information.

This is not the first time that Canada has taken such measures. In February, the Canadian government banned TikTok, a popular short-video app owned the Chinese company Bytedance, from government-issued devices due to concerns over privacy and security.

It is crucial for governments to prioritize the privacy and security of their networks and data, especially in an era where digital threats are ever-present. By proactively addressing these risks, Canada is demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the integrity of its government systems.

