Can you watch Thursday Night Football if you dont have Prime?

Can You Watch Thursday Night Football Without Prime Membership?

Football fans eagerly anticipate Thursday nights as they mark the beginning of the NFL weekend. However, many wonder if they can still enjoy the excitement of Thursday Night Football without a Prime membership. Let’s explore the options available for non-Prime members to catch the action.

Streaming Options for Non-Prime Members

While Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football, there are alternative ways for non-Prime members to watch the games. One option is to subscribe to a streaming service that offers NFL Network, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV. These services provide access to NFL Network, which broadcasts Thursday Night Football games.

Another option is to check if the game is being simulcast on a local network. In some cases, the NFL allows local networks to broadcast Thursday Night Football games alongside Amazon Prime Video. This means that viewers without a Prime membership can still tune in to their local network to catch the game.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including access to Prime Video, which streams Thursday Night Football games.

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime without a subscription?

A: No, a subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football for free?

A: While a Prime membership or subscription to a streaming service is typically required, some games may be simulcast on local networks, allowing non-Prime members to watch for free.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch Thursday Night Football?

A: Yes, some streaming services offer NFL Network, which broadcasts Thursday Night Football games. Additionally, local networks may sometimes simulcast the games.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights for Thursday Night Football, non-Prime members still have options to watch the games. Subscribing to a streaming service that offers NFL Network or checking if the game is being simulcast on a local network are viable alternatives. So, football enthusiasts can still enjoy the thrill of Thursday Night Football without a Prime membership.