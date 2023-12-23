Can You Watch Thursday Football on NFL+?

Football fans eagerly anticipate Thursday nights, as it marks the beginning of the NFL weekend. With the rise of streaming services, many fans wonder if they can catch Thursday night football games on NFL+. In this article, we will explore whether NFL+ offers live streaming of Thursday night football and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is NFL+?

NFL+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a wide range of NFL content, including live games, highlights, documentaries, and more. It is a convenient platform for football enthusiasts to stay connected with their favorite teams and players.

Can I Watch Thursday Night Football on NFL+?

Unfortunately, NFL+ does not offer live streaming of Thursday night football games. The rights to broadcast these games are held various networks, such as CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network. Therefore, to watch Thursday night football, you will need to tune in to one of these networks or explore other streaming options they provide.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch other NFL games on NFL+?

Yes, NFL+ provides live streaming of regular season games on Sunday afternoons, Sunday night football, and Monday night football. Additionally, you can access a vast library of past games, highlights, and exclusive NFL content.

2. How much does NFL+ cost?

The cost of NFL+ varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. It typically ranges from $9.99 to $29.99 per month, with annual plans offering discounted rates.

3. Can I watch NFL+ on multiple devices?

Yes, NFL+ allows you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. Whether you prefer to watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, you can enjoy NFL+ on various platforms.

While NFL+ does not provide live streaming of Thursday night football games, it remains a valuable resource for football enthusiasts. With its extensive content library and live streaming of other NFL games, NFL+ ensures fans can stay engaged with the sport they love. So, grab your popcorn, find your favorite team’s game, and enjoy the excitement of NFL football on NFL+.