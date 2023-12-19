Can You Watch Hallmark on Peacock for Free?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has gained significant attention for its vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. With its free tier, Peacock offers users access to a wide range of programming without the need for a subscription. However, one question that often arises is whether Hallmark movies and shows are available to watch on Peacock for free.

The Availability of Hallmark Content on Peacock

As of now, Hallmark movies and shows are not available to stream for free on Peacock. While Peacock offers a variety of content from NBCUniversal’s extensive catalog, including popular TV shows and movies, it does not include Hallmark programming in its free tier. To access Hallmark content on Peacock, a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus is required.

What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription plan offered Peacock that provides access to additional content beyond what is available in the free tier. With a Peacock Premium subscription, users can enjoy a wider selection of TV shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. This includes access to popular NBCUniversal shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and more.

FAQ

1. Can I watch Hallmark movies and shows on Peacock for free?

No, Hallmark movies and shows are not available to stream for free on Peacock. A subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus is required to access Hallmark content.

2. What other content can I watch on Peacock for free?

Peacock’s free tier offers a range of programming, including popular TV shows, movies, news, and select live sports events. However, certain shows and movies may require a Peacock Premium subscription.

3. How much does a Peacock Premium subscription cost?

A Peacock Premium subscription is available for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. Peacock Premium Plus, which includes an ad-free experience, is available for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

While Peacock offers a diverse selection of content, including beloved TV shows and movies, Hallmark programming is not currently available for free on the platform. To enjoy Hallmark movies and shows on Peacock, a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus is necessary.