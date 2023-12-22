Can You Watch FOX News on Amazon Prime?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at our fingertips. Amazon Prime, one of the leading streaming platforms, provides subscribers with access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. However, when it comes to news channels like FOX News, the availability can be a bit more complicated.

Is FOX News available on Amazon Prime?

No, FOX News is not available on Amazon Prime as a standalone channel. While Amazon Prime offers a variety of news channels, including CBS News, NBC News, and ABC News, FOX News is not currently included in their lineup. This means that you cannot stream live FOX News broadcasts or access their on-demand content directly through Amazon Prime.

How can I watch FOX News?

To watch FOX News, you have a few options. Firstly, you can subscribe to a cable or satellite TV package that includes FOX News in its channel lineup. This will allow you to watch the channel live on your television. Alternatively, you can visit the FOX News website or download their mobile app to access their live stream and on-demand content. Some streaming services, such as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, also offer FOX News as part of their channel packages.

Why isn’t FOX News available on Amazon Prime?

The availability of specific channels on streaming platforms is determined licensing agreements and negotiations between the channel owners and the streaming service providers. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of content, including news channels, the absence of FOX News suggests that the two parties have not reached an agreement to include the channel in Amazon Prime’s offerings.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime provides a plethora of entertainment options, FOX News is not currently available on the platform. To watch FOX News, you will need to explore other options such as cable or satellite TV packages, the FOX News website or app, or streaming services that include the channel in their packages.