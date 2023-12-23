Can You Watch ET on Tubi?

If you’re a fan of classic movies and looking for a streaming platform to watch them for free, Tubi might be on your radar. Tubi is a popular ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. However, when it comes to the beloved 1982 science fiction film “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” you may be wondering if it’s available to stream on Tubi. Let’s find out!

Is ET available on Tubi?

As of the time of writing, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” is not available to stream on Tubi. While Tubi boasts an extensive library of movies and TV shows, including many classics, “ET” is not currently among them. However, Tubi’s content library is constantly evolving, so it’s worth checking back periodically to see if the film becomes available in the future.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide variety of movies and TV shows. It is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries. Tubi’s content library includes a mix of popular films, cult classics, TV series, and documentaries. The platform is supported ads, which means you’ll have to endure occasional commercial breaks while watching your favorite content.

Can I watch “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” on any other streaming platforms?

Yes, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” is available to stream on various other platforms. Some popular options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. However, availability may vary depending on your location and subscription plan. It’s always a good idea to check the specific streaming platforms to see if “ET” is currently included in their libraries.

In conclusion, while “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” is not currently available to stream on Tubi, there are other streaming platforms where you can enjoy this beloved film. Keep an eye on Tubi’s ever-expanding content library, as it may become available in the future. Happy streaming!

FAQ:

1. Is Tubi a paid streaming service?

No, Tubi is a free streaming service supported ads. However, they do offer a premium subscription option called Tubi Premium, which removes ads and provides additional features.

2. Can I access Tubi outside of the United States?

Yes, Tubi is available in multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and others. However, the content library may vary depending on your location.

3. Can I watch Tubi on my smart TV?

Yes, Tubi is compatible with various smart TVs, including those running on Android TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio platforms. You can also access Tubi through streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.