Can You Watch CBS on Roku for Free?

Roku has become a popular streaming device for cord-cutters, offering a wide range of channels and content options. CBS, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States, is also available on Roku. But the question remains: can you watch CBS on Roku for free?

The answer is both yes and no. CBS offers a streaming service called CBS All Access, which provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons. However, CBS All Access is a subscription-based service that requires a monthly fee.

How Does CBS All Access Work?

CBS All Access is a streaming service that allows subscribers to watch CBS shows on-demand. It offers a variety of content, including popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” In addition to current shows, CBS All Access also provides access to a library of classic CBS shows and exclusive original content.

Is There a Free Option?

While CBS All Access is a paid service, CBS does offer a limited free option for Roku users. The CBS app on Roku allows users to watch a selection of episodes from current and past seasons of CBS shows for free. However, the available content is limited, and users may encounter advertisements during their viewing experience.

Can I Watch Live CBS on Roku for Free?

Unfortunately, live streaming of CBS on Roku is not available for free. To access live CBS programming, including news, sports, and special events, a CBS All Access subscription is required.

In conclusion, while CBS is available on Roku, watching CBS for free is limited to a selection of episodes through the CBS app. To access a wider range of content, including live programming, a subscription to CBS All Access is necessary.