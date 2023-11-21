Can you watch CBS on Google TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Google TV has emerged as a popular choice for many viewers. With its user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of content, it’s no wonder that people are curious about the availability of CBS on this platform. So, can you watch CBS on Google TV? Let’s find out.

The Availability of CBS on Google TV

Yes, you can watch CBS on Google TV. CBS is one of the major networks that has partnered with Google TV to provide its content to viewers. This means that you can access popular CBS shows, news, and sports events directly through the Google TV platform.

How to Watch CBS on Google TV

To watch CBS on Google TV, you need to have a subscription to CBS All Access, which has now been rebranded as Paramount+. With a Paramount+ subscription, you can stream CBS content on your Google TV device. Simply download the Paramount+ app from the Google Play Store, log in with your subscription details, and start enjoying your favorite CBS shows.

FAQ

Q: What is Google TV?

A: Google TV is a smart TV platform developed Google. It provides users with access to various streaming services, apps, and live TV channels, all in one place.

Q: What is CBS?

A: CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is a major American television network that offers a wide range of programming, including popular shows, news, and sports events.

Q: What is Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including shows from CBS, as well as movies, original series, and live sports.

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on Google TV?

A: No, you need a subscription to Paramount+ to access CBS content on Google TV.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of CBS and own a Google TV device, you’re in luck. With a Paramount+ subscription, you can easily watch CBS shows, news, and sports events on your Google TV. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite CBS content on the big screen!