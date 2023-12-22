Can You Watch CBS and NBC on Roku?

Roku has become a popular streaming device for cord-cutters, offering a wide range of channels and content options. However, many people wonder if they can watch popular networks like CBS and NBC on Roku. The answer is yes, you can watch CBS and NBC on Roku, but there are a few things you need to know.

How to Watch CBS and NBC on Roku

To watch CBS and NBC on Roku, you will need to download and install the respective channels from the Roku Channel Store. Simply navigate to the Channel Store on your Roku device, search for CBS and NBC, and click on the install button. Once the channels are installed, you can launch them from your Roku home screen.

What Content Can You Watch?

With the CBS channel on Roku, you can access a wide range of content, including popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Additionally, you can stream live CBS broadcasts, news, and sports events. Some content may require a CBS All Access subscription.

Similarly, the NBC channel on Roku offers a variety of content, including hit shows like “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” and “Saturday Night Live.” You can also watch live NBC broadcasts, news, and sports events. Some content may require a cable or satellite TV provider login.

What Are the Costs?

Downloading the CBS and NBC channels on Roku is free. However, accessing certain content may require a subscription or a cable/satellite TV provider login. CBS All Access, for example, offers a subscription plan starting at $5.99 per month, which provides access to exclusive content and removes commercials.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku users can indeed watch CBS and NBC on their devices. By downloading the respective channels, users can access a wide range of content, including popular shows, live broadcasts, news, and sports events. While some content may require a subscription or TV provider login, the availability of these channels on Roku expands the streaming options for cord-cutters.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch CBS and NBC for free on Roku?

A: Downloading the CBS and NBC channels on Roku is free, but accessing certain content may require a subscription or TV provider login.

Q: What shows can I watch on CBS and NBC channels on Roku?

A: CBS offers popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” while NBC offers shows like “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Q: Do I need a CBS All Access subscription to watch CBS on Roku?

A: Some CBS content may require a CBS All Access subscription, which starts at $5.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch live broadcasts on CBS and NBC channels on Roku?

A: Yes, both CBS and NBC channels on Roku allow you to stream live broadcasts, news, and sports events.