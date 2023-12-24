Can You Watch BET on Amazon Prime?

If you’re a fan of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and have an Amazon Prime subscription, you may be wondering if you can access BET’s content on the popular streaming platform. In this article, we will explore whether or not BET is available on Amazon Prime and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is BET available on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, as of now, BET is not available as a standalone channel or streaming service on Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, BET is not included in their lineup. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy BET’s programming through other means.

How can I watch BET shows and movies?

There are alternative ways to access BET’s content if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. One option is to subscribe to BET+ separately. BET+ is a streaming service that offers a vast library of BET shows, movies, and exclusive content. It is available as a standalone subscription and can be accessed through various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Another option is to explore other streaming platforms that offer BET as part of their channel lineup. Some popular options include Philo, Sling TV, and fuboTV. These services provide access to live TV channels, including BET, allowing you to watch your favorite shows and movies in real-time.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. It includes perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming platform), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. While Amazon Prime offers a vast selection of movies and TV shows, it does not currently include BET in its content library.

In conclusion, while BET is not available on Amazon Prime, there are alternative ways to watch BET shows and movies. Subscribing to BET+ or exploring other streaming platforms that offer BET as part of their channel lineup are viable options for enjoying the content you love.