Walking from Hilton to Disney Springs: A Convenient Option for Visitors

Are you planning a visit to Disney Springs during your stay at the Hilton? Wondering if it’s possible to walk from the hotel to this popular entertainment and shopping district? We have all the answers you need!

Can you walk from Hilton to Disney Springs?

Yes, you can! The Hilton is conveniently located within walking distance of Disney Springs. This means you can easily access the vibrant atmosphere, delicious dining options, and exciting attractions without the need for transportation.

Why choose to walk?

Walking from the Hilton to Disney Springs offers several advantages. Firstly, it saves you the hassle of finding parking at Disney Springs, which can be quite challenging during peak times. Additionally, walking allows you to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and soak up the atmosphere of the area at your own pace.

How long does it take to walk?

The walking distance from the Hilton to Disney Springs is approximately 0.8 miles (1.3 kilometers). Depending on your walking speed, it should take you around 15-20 minutes to reach your destination. Keep in mind that this estimate may vary depending on factors such as weather conditions and pedestrian traffic.

Is the walking route safe?

Yes, the walking route from the Hilton to Disney Springs is considered safe. The path is well-maintained and well-lit, making it suitable for pedestrians of all ages. However, it’s always a good idea to exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings, especially when walking at night.

Are there any alternative transportation options?

If walking isn’t your preferred mode of transportation, there are other options available. The Hilton offers complimentary shuttle service to Disney Springs, which can be a convenient alternative. Additionally, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are readily available in the area.

In conclusion

Walking from the Hilton to Disney Springs is not only possible but also a convenient and enjoyable option for visitors. Whether you choose to stroll through the scenic route or take advantage of the hotel’s shuttle service, you’ll have easy access to all the excitement and entertainment Disney Springs has to offer. So put on your walking shoes and get ready to explore this magical destination!