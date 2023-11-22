Can you turn on Apple TV without remote?

In today’s digital age, Apple TV has become a popular choice for streaming content on televisions. However, what happens if you misplace or lose the remote control? Can you still turn on your Apple TV without it? Let’s find out.

Can you turn on Apple TV without a remote?

Yes, it is possible to turn on your Apple TV without a remote. Apple TV has a built-in feature called “Home Sharing” that allows you to control your device using the Remote app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. This app acts as a virtual remote control, providing you with the same functionality as the physical remote.

How to turn on Apple TV without a remote?

To turn on your Apple TV without a remote, follow these steps:

1. Ensure that your Apple TV and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

2. Download and install the Remote app from the App Store if you haven’t already.

3. Open the Remote app on your iOS device and select your Apple TV from the list of available devices.

4. Enter the passcode displayed on your TV screen, if prompted.

5. Once connected, you can use the virtual remote control on your iOS device to turn on your Apple TV.

What if I don’t have an iOS device?

If you don’t have an iOS device, there are still a few options available to turn on your Apple TV without a remote. One option is to use the Control Center on your Apple TV. Simply swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Control Center and select the “Sleep” option. Then, press any button on your Apple TV remote to wake it up.

Another option is to use the HDMI-CEC feature, which allows your TV remote to control your Apple TV. Ensure that HDMI-CEC is enabled on both your TV and Apple TV settings. Then, use your TV remote to turn on your Apple TV.

In conclusion

Losing or misplacing your Apple TV remote can be frustrating, but thankfully, there are alternative methods to turn on your device. Whether it’s using the Remote app on your iOS device or leveraging the HDMI-CEC feature, you can still enjoy your favorite content on Apple TV without the physical remote.