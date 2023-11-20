Can you stream Ted Lasso for free?

If you’re a fan of heartwarming and hilarious television shows, chances are you’ve heard of “Ted Lasso.” This critically acclaimed series, created Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. But the burning question on many people’s minds is: Can you stream Ted Lasso for free?

Streaming Platforms and Subscriptions

Currently, “Ted Lasso” is exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+. This means that if you want to watch the show legally, you’ll need a subscription to Apple’s streaming service. Apple TV+ offers a wide range of original content, including movies, documentaries, and TV shows, with Ted Lasso being one of its most popular offerings.

Can I watch Ted Lasso for free on Apple TV+?

While Apple TV+ is a subscription-based service, it does offer a free trial period for new subscribers. This means that if you haven’t used your free trial yet, you can sign up for Apple TV+ and enjoy watching Ted Lasso without paying anything upfront. However, it’s important to note that the free trial period is limited, typically lasting for seven days. After the trial period ends, you will be charged the monthly subscription fee unless you cancel your subscription.

FAQ

1. Can I watch Ted Lasso on other streaming platforms?

No, currently, Ted Lasso is exclusively available on Apple TV+.

2. How much does Apple TV+ subscription cost?

The monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+ is $4.99 in the United States. Prices may vary in different countries.

3. Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with others?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

4. Can I download episodes of Ted Lasso to watch offline?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to download episodes of Ted Lasso to watch offline on your Apple devices.

In conclusion, while you can’t stream Ted Lasso for free indefinitely, you can enjoy the show during the free trial period offered Apple TV+. So, if you’re eager to experience the heartwarming and comedic adventures of Ted Lasso and his lovable team, consider signing up for Apple TV+ and start streaming this delightful series today.