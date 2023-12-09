Can You Still Rent from Blockbuster?

In a world dominated streaming services and digital downloads, the once-popular video rental store Blockbuster seemed to have met its demise. However, contrary to popular belief, there are still a few Blockbuster stores in operation today. Let’s take a closer look at the current state of Blockbuster and whether you can still rent movies from this nostalgic franchise.

The Last Standing Blockbuster Stores

As of 2021, there are only a handful of Blockbuster stores left in the world. The last remaining locations can be found in Bend, Oregon, and Morley, Western Australia. These stores have become somewhat of a tourist attraction, drawing visitors who want to experience a blast from the past and reminisce about the days of browsing physical movie rentals.

Can You Rent Movies from Blockbuster?

Yes, you can still rent movies from the remaining Blockbuster stores. However, due to the limited number of locations, it may not be convenient for everyone. Additionally, the selection of movies available for rent is not as extensive as it once was. Blockbuster primarily focuses on offering popular and classic titles rather than stocking the latest releases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happened to Blockbuster?

A: Blockbuster faced significant challenges with the rise of online streaming services and digital downloads. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and gradually closed most of its stores.

Q: How many Blockbuster stores are left?

A: As of 2021, there are only two Blockbuster stores remaining, located in Bend, Oregon, and Morley, Western Australia.

Q: Can I still rent movies from Blockbuster?

A: Yes, you can rent movies from the remaining Blockbuster stores, but the selection may be limited, and the locations may not be convenient for everyone.

Q: Are there any plans to open new Blockbuster stores?

A: There are currently no plans to open new Blockbuster stores. The remaining locations are more of a nostalgic tribute to the once-thriving video rental industry.

While the era of Blockbuster may be long gone, a few stores still stand as a reminder of thegone days of physical movie rentals. So, if you find yourself near Bend, Oregon, or Morley, Western Australia, why not take a trip down memory lane and rent a movie from one of the last remaining Blockbuster stores?