Can You Still Get a Black and White TV Licence?

In this era of high-definition color televisions and streaming services, it may come as a surprise to some that black and white TV licenses are still a thing. However, the answer to the question is yes, you can still get a black and white TV license in certain countries, including the United Kingdom.

The black and white TV license is a relic from the past, harking back to the days when color televisions were a luxury and black and white sets were the norm. Introduced in the UK in 1946, the TV license was initially only required for black and white televisions. However, with the advent of color TV in the late 1960s, the license was extended to cover both types of sets.

FAQ:

What is a TV license?

A TV license is a legal requirement in some countries, including the UK, to watch or record live television broadcasts. It is a fee paid to the government or licensing authority to fund public broadcasting services.

Why would someone still want a black and white TV license?

While the majority of households now own color televisions, there are still a small number of people who prefer the nostalgia and simplicity of black and white sets. Some collectors also enjoy owning vintage TVs as a piece of history.

How much does a black and white TV license cost?

In the UK, a black and white TV license costs £53.50 per year (as of 2021), which is significantly cheaper than the color TV license fee of £157.50.

Can I watch color TV on a black and white TV?

Yes, you can watch color TV broadcasts on a black and white TV, but obviously, you will only see the images in shades of gray.

While the number of black and white TV licenses issued each year is minuscule compared to their color counterparts, it is interesting to see that there is still a demand for this vintage form of entertainment. So, if you’re feeling nostalgic or simply want to experience television as it was in the early days, you can still obtain a black and white TV license and enjoy the simplicity of monochrome broadcasting.