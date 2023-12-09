Can you sleep at the last Blockbuster?

Title: “Blockbuster Experience: Spend a Night at the Last Blockbuster Store!”

Introduction:

In a nostalgic twist, the last remaining Blockbuster store in the world, located in Bend, Oregon, is offering movie enthusiasts a unique opportunity to spend a night within its walls. This once-in-a-lifetime experience allows visitors to relive the glory days of video rental stores and immerse themselves in agone era of entertainment.

The Blockbuster Sleepover:

For those seeking a truly memorable experience, the Blockbuster Sleepover offers a chance to spend the night in the iconic store. Guests will have the entire store to themselves, complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags, and a big-screen TV. The store will be transformed into a cozy retreat, reminiscent of the days when movie nights were a cherished tradition.

FAQs:

1. How can I book a night at the last Blockbuster?

To secure your spot, visit the official Airbnb listing for the Blockbuster Sleepover. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. How much does it cost?

The overnight stay costs $4 per night, in honor of the store’s rental fee of $4.99 during its heyday.

3. What amenities are provided during the sleepover?

Guests will have access to the store’s extensive movie collection, popcorn, and other snacks. Additionally, they will receive a membership card, allowing them to rent movies during their stay.

4. Are there any age restrictions?

Yes, guests must be at least 18 years old to participate in the Blockbuster Sleepover.

5. Can I bring my own movies?

While the store’s vast collection is available for guests to enjoy, they are welcome to bring their own DVDs or Blu-rays to enhance their movie night experience.

Conclusion:

The Blockbuster Sleepover offers a unique opportunity for movie enthusiasts to step back in time and relive the magic of the video rental era. With the last Blockbuster store serving as a time capsule, this experience is a must for anyone seeking a nostalgic journey through the golden age of movie rentals. So, grab your popcorn, settle into a cozy spot, and prepare for a night of movie magic at the last Blockbuster!