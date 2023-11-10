Can you sit together on Ryanair for free?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has long been known for its no-frills approach to air travel. From charging for checked baggage to offering limited legroom, the airline has built its reputation on providing affordable flights. However, one question that often arises among passengers is whether they can sit together on Ryanair flights without incurring any additional charges.

Can you choose your seats for free on Ryanair?

In the past, Ryanair operated a strict policy of randomly allocating seats to passengers who did not purchase seat reservations. This meant that families and groups traveling together often found themselves seated apart, causing inconvenience and frustration. However, in recent years, the airline has made changes to its seating policy.

What is Ryanair’s current seating policy?

Ryanair now offers passengers the option to choose their seats during the booking process. However, this service is not free of charge. Passengers who wish to select their seats in advance must purchase a seat reservation, which comes at an additional cost. The price of seat reservations varies depending on factors such as the flight duration and the location of the seat within the aircraft.

Can you sit together on Ryanair flights without paying?

While it is still possible to be allocated seats together without purchasing seat reservations, Ryanair does not guarantee that families or groups will be seated together. The airline’s seating algorithm aims to seat passengers randomly, which means that there is a possibility of being separated from your travel companions if you do not opt for seat reservations.

Is there any way to increase the chances of sitting together?

If sitting together is a priority for you, it is recommended to purchase seat reservations. By doing so, you can select seats next to each other during the booking process, ensuring that you and your travel companions are seated together. It is worth noting that the availability of adjacent seats may vary depending on the flight and the time of booking, so it is advisable to secure your seat reservations as early as possible.

In conclusion, while it is technically possible to sit together on Ryanair flights without paying for seat reservations, it is not guaranteed. To avoid the risk of being separated from your travel companions, it is advisable to purchase seat reservations during the booking process. This will provide peace of mind and ensure a more comfortable journey for families and groups traveling together.

FAQ:

Q: What is a seat reservation?

A: A seat reservation is the option to select a specific seat on an aircraft in advance. It allows passengers to secure seats next to each other.

Q: How much does a seat reservation cost on Ryanair?

A: The cost of a seat reservation on Ryanair varies depending on factors such as flight duration and seat location. Prices can range from a few euros to higher amounts for premium seats.

Q: Can I change my seat after purchasing a reservation?

A: Ryanair allows passengers to change their seat assignments after purchasing a reservation. However, this may be subject to availability and additional fees.

Q: Can I get a refund for my seat reservation?

A: Ryanair’s refund policy for seat reservations may vary. It is advisable to review the terms and conditions at the time of booking or contact the airline directly for more information.