Can you sit anywhere on Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and no-frills approach to air travel. However, when it comes to choosing your seat on a Ryanair flight, things can get a little more complicated. Unlike some other airlines, Ryanair does not offer free seat selection to all passengers. So, can you really sit anywhere on a Ryanair flight?

The answer is both yes and no. Ryanair operates a policy called “random seat allocation,” which means that if you don’t pay to select your seat in advance, the airline will assign you one at check-in. This means that you may not have the freedom to choose your preferred seat, and you could end up sitting anywhere on the plane.

However, Ryanair does offer a paid seat selection service. For a fee, passengers can choose their seat during the booking process or at any time before check-in. This allows you to secure a seat of your choice, whether it’s the window, in an aisle, or near the front of the aircraft. The cost of seat selection varies depending on the route and the type of seat you choose.

FAQ:

1. How much does seat selection cost on Ryanair?

The cost of seat selection on Ryanair varies depending on the route and the type of seat. Prices can range from a few euros for a standard seat to higher fees for seats with extra legroom or priority boarding.

2. Can I change my seat after selecting it?

Yes, Ryanair allows passengers to change their seat selection up to two hours before the scheduled departure time. However, changes may be subject to availability, and additional fees may apply.

3. What happens if I don’t select a seat?

If you don’t select a seat on Ryanair, the airline will assign you one for free at check-in. This means you may not have control over where you sit and could end up anywhere on the plane.

In conclusion, while Ryanair does offer the option to select your seat for a fee, if you choose not to pay, you may be assigned a seat at random. So, if having a specific seat is important to you, it’s advisable to select and pay for your seat in advance to ensure a more comfortable flying experience.