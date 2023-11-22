Can you share YouTube TV in different houses?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live television. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it offers a convenient way to access your favorite shows and sports events. However, one question that often arises is whether you can share YouTube TV with others in different households. Let’s delve into this topic and find out what the rules and limitations are.

Sharing YouTube TV with multiple households

YouTube TV allows you to share your subscription with family members or friends, even if they live in different houses. This feature, known as “Family Sharing,” enables up to six people to access the service using their own Google accounts. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR recordings, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

How does Family Sharing work?

To set up Family Sharing on YouTube TV, the primary account holder needs to send an invitation to the desired members. Once they accept the invitation, they can create their own profiles and start streaming. It’s important to note that all members must reside in the same country to be eligible for Family Sharing.

FAQ

1. Can I share YouTube TV with someone who doesn’t live in the same country?

No, YouTube TV’s Family Sharing feature only allows sharing within the same country.

2. Can multiple people stream simultaneously?

Yes, YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams per subscription. This means that three different households can watch different channels at the same time.

3. Can I share YouTube TV with more than six people?

No, YouTube TV’s Family Sharing feature is limited to six members per subscription.

4. Can each member have their own DVR recordings?

Yes, each member of the Family Sharing group will have their own separate DVR storage and recordings.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers the convenience of sharing your subscription with family and friends in different households through its Family Sharing feature. With the ability to stream simultaneously and personalized recommendations for each member, it provides a seamless and enjoyable streaming experience for everyone involved.