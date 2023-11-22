Can you share your Prime account with a family member?

In today’s digital age, sharing is a common practice, whether it’s sharing a ride, a meal, or even a streaming account. One popular service that many people wonder about sharing is Amazon Prime. With its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals, it’s no wonder that people want to share these perks with their loved ones. But is it possible to share your Prime account with a family member? Let’s find out.

Can I share my Amazon Prime account with someone else?

The short answer is yes, you can share your Amazon Prime account with one other adult in your household. Amazon allows you to create an Amazon Household, which allows you to share certain Prime benefits with another adult, such as free shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Reading. This feature is designed to cater to families who live together and want to enjoy the benefits of Prime collectively.

How do I set up an Amazon Household?

Setting up an Amazon Household is a straightforward process. Simply go to your Amazon account settings and select “Your Account.” From there, you can find the option to create an Amazon Household. You will need to provide the other adult’s email address and agree to share payment methods and account information.

Can I share my Prime account with more than one person?

Unfortunately, Amazon only allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This means that you cannot share your account with multiple family members or friends who do not live with you.

What are the limitations of sharing a Prime account?

While sharing a Prime account can be convenient, it’s important to note that there are some limitations. For example, only the primary account holder can make purchases using the shared payment method. Additionally, certain benefits, such as Prime Music and Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, are not shareable and can only be accessed the primary account holder.

In conclusion, sharing your Amazon Prime account with a family member is possible through the Amazon Household feature. However, it is limited to one other adult in your household, and there are some restrictions on certain benefits. So, if you’re looking to share the perks of Prime with your loved ones, setting up an Amazon Household is the way to go.