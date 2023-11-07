Can you share your Apple TV subscription with family?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. Apple TV, one of the leading players in the streaming industry, offers a wide range of content for its subscribers. But what if you want to share your Apple TV subscription with your family members? Let’s find out.

Sharing Apple TV subscription with family

Yes, you can share your Apple TV subscription with your family members through a feature called Family Sharing. This feature allows up to six family members to share subscriptions, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. By setting up Family Sharing, you can enjoy the benefits of your Apple TV subscription with your loved ones without any additional cost.

How to set up Family Sharing

Setting up Family Sharing is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Select your name and go to “Family Sharing.”

3. Tap on “Add Family Member” and follow the on-screen instructions to invite your family members.

4. Once they accept the invitation, they will be able to access your Apple TV subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with friends?

No, Family Sharing is specifically designed for sharing subscriptions with family members only.

2. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with more than six family members?

No, the Family Sharing feature allows a maximum of six family members to share subscriptions.

3. Can family members access my Apple TV subscription on their own devices?

Yes, once they accept the invitation and set up Family Sharing, they can access your Apple TV subscription on their own devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Conclusion

Sharing your Apple TV subscription with family members is a convenient way to enjoy the vast content library together. With Family Sharing, you can extend the benefits of your subscription to your loved ones, creating a shared entertainment experience. So, gather your family members and start enjoying the world of Apple TV together!