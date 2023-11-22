Can you share Apple TV purchases with Family Sharing?

In the era of digital media consumption, sharing purchases with family members has become increasingly important. Apple, known for its user-friendly ecosystem, offers a feature called Family Sharing that allows users to share various digital content, such as apps, music, and movies, among family members. However, when it comes to Apple TV purchases, the situation is slightly different.

How does Family Sharing work?

Family Sharing is a feature introduced Apple that enables up to six family members to share their purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, and Apple Music. It also allows for the sharing of photos, calendars, and even location information. This feature is particularly useful for families who want to manage their digital content collectively.

Can you share Apple TV purchases?

Unfortunately, Apple TV purchases cannot be shared through Family Sharing. Unlike other digital content, such as apps and music, movies and TV shows bought or rented on Apple TV are tied to the individual Apple ID that made the purchase. This means that only the account holder can access and view the content on their Apple TV.

Why can’t Apple TV purchases be shared?

The reason behind this limitation is primarily due to licensing agreements with content providers. Movie studios and TV networks often have strict restrictions on how their content can be distributed and shared. As a result, Apple has to comply with these agreements and restrict the sharing of purchased movies and TV shows on Apple TV.

FAQ:

1. Can I share Apple TV purchases with my family members using other methods?

No, Apple TV purchases are tied to the individual Apple ID and cannot be shared through any other means.

2. Can I watch Apple TV purchases on multiple devices?

Yes, you can watch your purchased movies and TV shows on any device that is signed in with your Apple ID, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

3. Can I download Apple TV purchases on multiple devices?

Yes, you can download your purchased movies and TV shows on multiple devices as long as they are signed in with your Apple ID.

While it may be disappointing that Apple TV purchases cannot be shared through Family Sharing, Apple continues to explore ways to enhance the user experience and provide more flexibility in the future. In the meantime, users can still enjoy their purchased content on their individual devices.