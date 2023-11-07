Can you share Amazon Prime video with different address?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading platforms in this industry, offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, many users wonder if they can share their Amazon Prime Video subscription with someone who lives at a different address. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Sharing Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video does allow users to share their subscription with others, but there are certain limitations. The service offers a feature called Amazon Household, which allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult and up to four children. This means that you can share your Prime Video access with someone who lives at a different address, as long as they are part of your Amazon Household.

Amazon Household and Different Addresses

To set up an Amazon Household, both the primary account holder and the person they want to share their Prime benefits with must agree to share payment methods and have a linked Amazon account. However, it’s important to note that Amazon Prime Video content availability may vary depending on the country or region. So, while you can share your subscription with someone at a different address, they might not have access to the same content if they are in a different country.

FAQ

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime Video subscription with someone who lives at a different address?

A: Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime Video subscription with someone who lives at a different address through Amazon Household.

Q: How many people can I share my Amazon Prime Video subscription with?

A: You can share your subscription with one other adult and up to four children through Amazon Household.

Q: Can the person I share my Amazon Prime Video subscription with access the same content?

A: Content availability may vary depending on the country or region. So, while they can access your subscription, the content they can watch might differ if they are in a different country.

In conclusion, sharing your Amazon Prime Video subscription with someone who lives at a different address is possible through Amazon Household. However, it’s important to consider content availability based on the country or region. So, if you’re planning to share your subscription, make sure to check the content accessibility for the person at the different address.