Can you see if a non-friend viewed your Facebook story?

In the world of social media, privacy is a hot topic. With platforms like Facebook constantly evolving, users often wonder who can see their posts, stories, and other content. One common question that arises is whether you can see if a non-friend has viewed your Facebook story. Let’s delve into this matter and find out the truth.

Understanding Facebook Stories

Facebook Stories are a feature that allows users to share photos, videos, and other content that disappears after 24 hours. Similar to Instagram and Snapchat stories, Facebook Stories provide a way to share moments with your friends and followers in a more temporary and casual manner.

Can you see if a non-friend viewed your Facebook story?

The short answer is no. Facebook does not currently provide a feature that allows you to see if a non-friend has viewed your story. Only your friends and followers who have access to your story can see it, and Facebook does not disclose who has viewed it.

FAQ

Q: Can I change the privacy settings of my Facebook story?

A: Yes, you can control who can see your Facebook story adjusting your privacy settings. You can choose to share your story with everyone, only your friends, or a custom list of people.

Q: Can someone screenshot or screen record my Facebook story without me knowing?

A: Yes, just like any other content on social media, it is possible for someone to capture or record your Facebook story without your knowledge. However, Facebook does notify you if someone takes a screenshot of your direct messages.

Q: Can I block someone from viewing my Facebook story?

A: Yes, you can block specific individuals from viewing your Facebook story adjusting your privacy settings. This can be done going to your story settings and selecting the “Hide Story From” option.

In conclusion, Facebook does not provide a way to see if a non-friend has viewed your story. While this may disappoint some users, it is important to remember that privacy settings exist to give you control over who can see your content. By adjusting your settings, you can ensure that your Facebook story is only visible to the people you choose to share it with.