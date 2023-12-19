Can You Record Live TV on Xumo?

Xumo, the popular streaming service, has gained a significant following for its extensive collection of free live TV channels and on-demand content. However, one question that often arises among users is whether it is possible to record live TV on Xumo. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide you with all the information you need.

Recording Live TV on Xumo: Is it Possible?

Unfortunately, Xumo does not currently offer a built-in feature to record live TV. Unlike some other streaming platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, Xumo does not provide users with the ability to save live broadcasts for later viewing. This means that if you want to watch a specific show or event that is being aired live on Xumo, you will need to tune in at the scheduled time.

FAQ

Q: Can I pause live TV on Xumo?

A: Yes, Xumo allows you to pause live TV. Simply click the pause button on the player, and the stream will be paused. You can resume watching clicking the play button.

Q: Can I rewind live TV on Xumo?

A: No, Xumo does not currently support rewinding live TV. Once you pause the stream, you can only resume from the point where you paused.

Q: Are there any alternatives to recording live TV on Xumo?

A: Yes, if you are looking for a way to record live TV, you may consider using a separate DVR (Digital Video Recorder) device or subscribing to a streaming service that offers a cloud DVR feature.

While Xumo may not offer the ability to record live TV, it still provides a wide range of free content that can be enjoyed at any time. With over 190 channels available, including news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle options, Xumo remains a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking free streaming options.

In conclusion, while Xumo does not currently support the recording of live TV, it still offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content. Whether you are looking for the latest news updates, sports events, or your favorite TV shows, Xumo provides a convenient and free streaming experience.