Is Social Media the New Frontier for Financial Advice?

Traditionally, people sought financial advice from professional advisors in their offices. However, a growing number of young individuals are turning to social media platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok for their financial guidance. Many wonder if it is possible to find reliable money advice while scrolling through social media channels.

According to Justine Nelson, the answer is yes. She paid off over $35,000 in student loans within two and a half years while earning a $37,000 salary. In response to friends’ inquiries about her secret, Nelson created the YouTube channel Debt Free Millennials to provide easily implementable personal finance advice. She believes that equipping younger generations with money management tools is crucial.

A study conducted Forbes Advisor and research firm Prolific revealed that nearly 80% of Americans aged 18 to 41 have used financial advice sourced from social media. This is especially significant given that many young adults entered their adult lives and graduated during a challenging economic period.

Nelson highlights the appeal of online financial communities for subscribers, as they provide a space where individuals can be vulnerable and open about their financial struggles. However, concerns about safety and reliability arise when relying solely on social media for financial advice.

Roy Mitchell, a certified public accountant, shares his perspective on the safety of obtaining financial advice from platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. He acknowledges that the advice found on these platforms is often concise and easy to understand. However, he cautions that it may not be comprehensive and might not cover all aspects of personal finance.

Mitchell raises concerns about the narrow focus of some social media advice. While it may delve into debt management, it may overlook investment strategies or vice versa. Additionally, he warns that the financial situations of popular “TikTokers” may vastly differ from those seeking advice, underscoring the need for caution.

While budgeting advice and strategies to pay down debt can encourage healthy financial habits, Mitchell advises users to be wary of individuals promoting “get rich quick” schemes. Despite the potential drawbacks, social media platforms can still be valuable sources of financial information, provided users exercise discretion and verify advice from multiple sources.

Sources:

– Forbes Advisor

– Prolific research firm