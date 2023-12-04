Can you really cancel fuboTV before free trial ends?

Can you truly cancel fuboTV before your free trial ends?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, fuboTV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike. With its extensive sports coverage and diverse channel lineup, fuboTV offers a free trial period to entice potential subscribers. However, many users wonder if they can cancel their subscription before the trial period expires. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Can you cancel fuboTV during the free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your fuboTV subscription before the free trial ends. The process is relatively straightforward and can be done online through the fuboTV website or mobile app. By canceling before the trial period concludes, you can avoid any charges that may be incurred once the trial ends.

How to cancel fuboTV during the free trial?

To cancel your fuboTV subscription during the free trial, follow these steps:

1. Visit the fuboTV website or open the mobile app.

2. Log in to your account using your credentials.

3. Navigate to the “My Account” or “Settings” section.

4. Look for the “Cancel Subscription” option.

5. Follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

FAQ

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel fuboTV before the free trial ends?

A: No, canceling your fuboTV subscription before the free trial expires ensures that you will not be charged.

Q: Can I still access fuboTV after canceling during the free trial?

A: Yes, you can continue to access fuboTV until the end of your free trial period, even after canceling.

Q: Can I restart my fuboTV subscription after canceling during the free trial?

A: Yes, you can restart your fuboTV subscription at any time, even after canceling during the free trial. However, charges will apply once the trial period ends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, fuboTV allows users to cancel their subscription before the free trial ends, ensuring they are not charged for the service. By following a few simple steps, users can easily cancel their subscription online. It’s important to remember that canceling during the free trial does not immediately terminate access to fuboTV; users can continue enjoying the service until the trial period concludes.