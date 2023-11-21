Can you put Apple TV on a Samsung TV?

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced that it will be offering support for Apple TV on its range of smart TVs. This unexpected collaboration between two tech giants has left many consumers wondering if they can now enjoy Apple TV’s content on their Samsung televisions.

Starting from 2019, Samsung smart TVs have been equipped with an Apple TV app, allowing users to access Apple’s vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. This means that if you own a Samsung TV from 2019 or later, you can easily download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start streaming your favorite Apple TV content directly on your television.

The integration of Apple TV on Samsung TVs brings a seamless experience to users, eliminating the need for additional devices such as Apple TV boxes or streaming sticks. With just a few clicks, Samsung TV owners can now enjoy the same high-quality content that Apple TV users have been accustomed to.

FAQ:

1. What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various online platforms, including Apple’s own library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

2. What is a Samsung smart TV?

A Samsung smart TV is a television that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in apps, allowing users to access online content, stream videos, and browse the web directly on their television.

3. Can I use the Apple TV app on older Samsung TVs?

Unfortunately, the Apple TV app is only available on Samsung smart TVs from 2019 or later. If you own an older Samsung TV, you will need to use alternative methods, such as connecting an Apple TV box or streaming content from an iPhone or iPad to your TV using AirPlay.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Samsung and Apple has made it possible for Samsung TV owners to enjoy Apple TV’s content without the need for additional devices. This integration brings convenience and a wider range of entertainment options to Samsung smart TV users, further blurring the lines between different streaming platforms. So, if you own a Samsung TV from 2019 or later, go ahead and download the Apple TV app to start enjoying a whole new world of content.