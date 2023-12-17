Can you pay for FOX now without a TV provider?

Can You Access FOX Now Without a TV Provider? Here’s What You Need to Know

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, allowing viewers to access their favorite shows and movies on-demand. FOX Now is one such platform that offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, live sports events, and news broadcasts. However, many people wonder if it is possible to access FOX Now without a traditional TV provider. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

Can I subscribe to FOX Now without a TV provider?

Yes, you can! FOX Now offers a standalone streaming service that allows users to access their content without a TV provider. This means that you can enjoy your favorite FOX shows and live events directly through the FOX Now app or website, without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

How much does FOX Now cost?

FOX Now offers both free and premium content. While some shows and episodes are available for free, others may require a subscription to FOX’s premium service, called FOX Nation. The cost of FOX Nation is $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year. By subscribing to FOX Nation, you gain access to exclusive content, including documentaries, original series, and special events.

What devices can I use to access FOX Now?

FOX Now is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV), and gaming consoles. Simply download the FOX Now app from your device’s app store or visit the FOX Now website to start streaming.

Is FOX Now available internationally?

FOX Now is primarily available in the United States. However, some content may be accessible internationally through FOX’s international streaming service, FOX+. Availability may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, FOX Now offers a convenient way to access your favorite FOX content without a TV provider. With its standalone streaming service and a variety of compatible devices, you can enjoy your favorite shows and live events whenever and wherever you want. So, grab your popcorn and start streaming with FOX Now!