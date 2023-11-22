Can you pair a new Apple TV remote to an old Apple TV?

In the world of technology, compatibility can sometimes be a tricky subject. With the release of new devices and accessories, users often wonder if they can pair a new remote with an older device. This is a common question among Apple TV users: can you pair a new Apple TV remote to an old Apple TV? Let’s find out.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV?

A: Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various online platforms and play games on their television screens.

Q: What is an Apple TV remote?

A: The Apple TV remote is a small handheld device that allows users to control their Apple TV. It features a touch-sensitive surface for navigation, buttons for playback control, and a microphone for voice commands.

Q: Why would someone want to pair a new remote with an old Apple TV?

A: There could be several reasons for this. For example, the original remote might be lost or damaged, or the user might prefer the features and design of a newer remote.

Now, back to the main question: can you pair a new Apple TV remote to an old Apple TV? The answer is both yes and no, depending on the specific models involved.

If you have an older Apple TV model that runs on tvOS 12 or earlier, unfortunately, you won’t be able to pair a new remote with it. The older models are only compatible with the original remote that came with them.

However, if you have a newer Apple TV model that runs on tvOS 13 or later, you can pair a new remote with it. The newer models support the pairing of multiple remotes, so you can easily connect a new one.

To pair a new Apple TV remote with a compatible Apple TV, simply follow these steps:

1. Make sure your Apple TV is turned on and connected to your television.

2. Bring the new remote close to the Apple TV.

3. Press and hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons simultaneously on the new remote.

4. Keep holding the buttons until the pairing screen appears on your television.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.

In conclusion, while it is possible to pair a new Apple TV remote with an old Apple TV, it depends on the specific models involved. If you have an older Apple TV, you’ll need to stick with the original remote. However, if you have a newer model, feel free to upgrade your remote for a better user experience.