Can You Only Listen to 1 Book a Month on Audible?

In the world of audiobooks, Audible has become a popular platform for book lovers to indulge in their favorite stories. However, there has been some confusion surrounding the number of books one can listen to each month on Audible. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth.

How Many Books Can You Listen to on Audible Each Month?

Contrary to popular belief, Audible does not limit its users to only one book per month. In fact, Audible offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to choose from various plans, depending on their reading habits and preferences.

What Are the Different Audible Subscription Plans?

Audible offers three main subscription plans: Gold Monthly, Platinum Monthly, and Audible Plus. The Gold Monthly plan provides users with one credit per month, which can be exchanged for any audiobook in Audible’s vast library. The Platinum Monthly plan offers two credits per month, allowing users to enjoy even more audiobooks. On the other hand, Audible Plus is a subscription plan that grants unlimited access to a selection of audiobooks and podcasts from Audible’s catalog.

Can You Listen to More Than One Book a Month on Audible?

Absolutely! If you find yourself craving more than one audiobook per month, the Platinum Monthly plan is an excellent option. With two credits at your disposal, you can dive into multiple captivating stories each month. Additionally, Audible Plus subscribers have the freedom to explore and listen to as many titles as they desire from the included collection.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the notion that you can only listen to one book a month on Audible is simply a misconception. Audible offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different reading habits and preferences. Whether you opt for the Gold Monthly plan, the Platinum Monthly plan, or Audible Plus, you have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of audiobooks each month. So, go ahead and immerse yourself in the world of storytelling with Audible!

FAQ

Q: What is Audible?

A: Audible is an online platform owned Amazon that offers a vast collection of audiobooks, podcasts, and other audio content.

Q: What are credits on Audible?

A: Credits on Audible are virtual tokens that can be exchanged for any audiobook in Audible’s library. Different subscription plans offer different numbers of credits per month.

Q: Can I keep the audiobooks I download from Audible?

A: Yes, once you download an audiobook from Audible, it is yours to keep, even if you cancel your subscription.