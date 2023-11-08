Can you not wear shorts at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strict dress code and conservative values. One of the most debated topics among students and visitors is whether or not wearing shorts is allowed on campus. Let’s dive into the dress code policies at BYU and find out the answer to this burning question.

The Dress Code at BYU:

BYU has a strict dress code that promotes modesty and professionalism. The university’s Honor Code states that students should dress in a manner that is consistent with the principles of the Church. This means that clothing should be modest, neat, and clean. While the Honor Code does not explicitly mention shorts, it does provide guidelines on appropriate dress length and fit.

Shorts at BYU:

Contrary to popular belief, shorts are indeed allowed at BYU. However, there are specific guidelines that must be followed. According to the Honor Code, shorts should be knee-length or longer. This means that shorter shorts, such as those that barely cover the thighs, are not considered appropriate attire on campus. It is important for students and visitors to be mindful of these guidelines to avoid any potential violations.

FAQ:

Q: Can I wear shorts that are above the knee?

A: No, according to the Honor Code, shorts should be knee-length or longer.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the dress code?

A: Yes, there are certain exceptions for physical activities, such as sports or exercise, where appropriate athletic attire is allowed.

Q: What happens if someone violates the dress code?

A: Violations of the dress code can result in disciplinary action, including warnings, probation, or even expulsion from the university.

In conclusion, while BYU does have a strict dress code, wearing shorts is allowed as long as they meet the guidelines of being knee-length or longer. It is important for students and visitors to familiarize themselves with the Honor Code to ensure they are adhering to the university’s standards of modesty and professionalism.