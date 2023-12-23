Can you not watch NFL on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus Does Not Offer NFL Games: Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re a football fan and considering subscribing to Paramount Plus, you may be wondering if you can catch NFL games on the streaming platform. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Paramount Plus does not currently offer live NFL game broadcasts. However, there are still plenty of other exciting sports and entertainment options available on the platform.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, which was launched ViacomCBS in 2014. Paramount Plus provides access to a vast library of content from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and other ViacomCBS-owned networks.

Why doesn’t Paramount Plus have NFL games?

The rights to broadcast NFL games are held various networks, such as CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. These networks have their own streaming platforms and agreements with the NFL to broadcast games. As a result, Paramount Plus does not have the rights to stream live NFL games.

What sports content does Paramount Plus offer?

While Paramount Plus may not have NFL games, it still provides a range of sports content to cater to different interests. The platform offers live sports coverage, including UEFA Champions League soccer, PGA Tour golf, NCAA basketball, and more. Additionally, Paramount Plus features original sports documentaries and shows, giving fans an in-depth look at their favorite athletes and teams.

Can I watch NFL games on other streaming platforms?

Yes, you can watch NFL games on other streaming platforms that have secured the rights to broadcast them. Networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN offer their own streaming services, such as CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus), NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and ESPN+. These platforms typically require a separate subscription to access live NFL game broadcasts.

While Paramount Plus may not be the go-to streaming platform for NFL fans, it still offers a diverse range of content that caters to various interests. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of movies and TV shows, Paramount Plus has something for everyone.