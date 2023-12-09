Men Struggle to Name Their Partners in Viral TikTok Trend

In the latest viral TikTok trend, women are challenging their partners to “name a woman,” only to be met with surprising and often absurd responses. The trend, which has gained over 119 million views on the app under the hashtag #nameawoman, highlights men’s struggle to recall the name of their significant others.

Videos posted TikTokers such as Cate, Bailey Lister, Sydney Wingold, Katie Olivero, and Mari Ebert show women asking their partners to name a woman, expecting to hear their own names in response. However, the men fail to mention their partners and instead blurt out names of historical figures and famous celebrities.

The trend has garnered much amusement and confusion, with women taking to the comment section to share their partner’s responses. One person hilariously shared, “Mine said little Debbie… LITTLE DEBBIE.” Another wrote, “Lol my bf panicked and said Cher.” Some even revealed that their partners mentioned well-known public figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, and Martha Stewart.

This trend on TikTok bears a resemblance to a recurring segment on “Billy on the Street,” where host Billy Eichner challenges strangers to “name a woman” and often receives blank stares in response.

While the videos provide entertainment, they also shed light on the cultural phenomena of men struggling to recall their partners’ names amid the easy recall of historical and celebrity names. As the trend continues to captivate TikTok users, it serves as a lighthearted reminder to couples to take a moment and remember the name of the person they love.