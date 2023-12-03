Can You Manually Record on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is whether users can manually record their favorite shows and movies on YouTube TV.

How Does YouTube TV Recording Work?

YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows users to record their favorite programs and watch them later. Unlike traditional DVRs that store recordings on a physical device, YouTube TV’s cloud DVR stores recordings on remote servers. This means that users can access their recorded content from any device with an internet connection.

Can You Manually Record on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not currently offer a manual recording feature. Unlike some other streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, which allow users to manually schedule recordings, YouTube TV’s cloud DVR automatically records all episodes of a show or series. This means that users cannot choose specific episodes or times to record.

FAQ

1. Can I skip commercials when watching recorded content on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV allows users to fast-forward through commercials when watching recorded content. However, some networks may restrict fast-forwarding for certain shows or movies.

2. How long can I keep my recorded content on YouTube TV?

Recordings on YouTube TV are stored for up to nine months. After that, they will be automatically deleted from your library.

3. Can I record multiple shows at the same time on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV allows users to record multiple shows simultaneously. The service offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

While YouTube TV does not currently offer a manual recording feature, its cloud DVR functionality still provides users with the ability to record and watch their favorite shows at their convenience. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV remains a top choice for those looking to cut the cord and embrace streaming services.