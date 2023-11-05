I Tried Making Air Fryer Nachos and Here’s What I Discovered

Air fryer recipes have become a hot trend on social media, promising quick, easy, and mess-free cooking. One recent viral sensation on TikTok is the air fryer nachos, which claim to be a game-day treat that can be made in a matter of minutes. Intrigued this popular food trend, I decided to put it to the test in my own kitchen.

To make air fryer nachos, I followed the instructions from TikToker @theshabakitchen, who gained millions of views for her nacho recipe. I lined the bottom of two air fryer baskets with parchment paper, then added a layer of Nacho Cheese-flavored Doritos on one and Cool Ranch Doritos on the other. On top of each basket, I sprinkled cheddar cheese and added cooked ground beef to one and black beans to the other. Finally, a layer of Tex Mex cheese and a medley of bell peppers, green onions, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped off each set of nachos.

After cooking both sets of nachos at 400°F for 10 minutes, I was ready to dig in. However, I did encounter a slight challenge when it came to removing the nachos from the air fryer. To address this, I used a larger sheet of parchment paper, which made it easier to lift the nachos without any accidents.

The end result was delicious nachos that were easy to make and clean up. The nachos had a satisfying crunch, and the flavors of the various toppings melded together perfectly. The only minor issue was that some of the chips got slightly burned, so I would recommend adjusting the temperature slightly lower next time.

Overall, making air fryer nachos was a success. The total prep time was around 30 minutes, and the cooking time was only 10 minutes, making it a great option for a quick and tasty snack. If you decide to try making air fryer nachos yourself, I suggest using a larger sheet of parchment paper for easier removal and layering the toppings throughout the chips for even distribution.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use regular tortilla chips instead of Doritos?

A: Yes, you can easily swap out Doritos for regular tortilla chips if you prefer.

Q: How long do air fryer nachos take to cook?

A: The recommended cooking time is 10 minutes at 400°F, but you may need to adjust the temperature based on your air fryer’s settings.

Q: Can I customize the toppings?

A: Absolutely! Feel free to add or modify the toppings to suit your personal taste.

Q: Is it necessary to use parchment paper?

A: Using parchment paper helps with easy removal and cleanup, but you can also try using aluminum foil if desired.

Q: Can I make vegetarian air fryer nachos?

A: Yes, simply omit the ground beef and load up on your favorite veggies or substitute with plant-based protein alternatives.