Can You Livestream on Panopto?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has long been recognized for its robust video recording and management capabilities. However, many users have wondered whether Panopto also supports livestreaming. In this article, we will explore the livestreaming capabilities of Panopto and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables organizations to record, manage, and share video content. It is widely used in the corporate sector for training and communication purposes, as well as in educational institutions for lecture capture and flipped classroom initiatives.

Yes, Panopto does offer livestreaming functionality. With Panopto’s livestreaming feature, users can broadcast live events, presentations, and lectures to remote audiences in real-time. This capability allows organizations to reach a wider audience and engage with viewers who are unable to attend in person.

How Does Panopto Livestreaming Work?

Panopto’s livestreaming feature leverages industry-standard streaming protocols such as RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) and HLS (HTTP Live Streaming). Users can easily set up a livestream connecting a video source, such as a camera or screen capture, to Panopto’s video capture software. The software then encodes the video and streams it to Panopto’s cloud-based servers, which distribute the livestream to viewers across various devices and platforms.

FAQ:

1. Can I record and livestream simultaneously on Panopto?

Yes, Panopto allows users to record and livestream simultaneously. This feature is particularly useful for organizations that want to provide both live and on-demand access to their video content.

2. Can I restrict access to my livestream?

Yes, Panopto provides robust privacy and security settings, allowing users to restrict access to their livestreams. You can choose to make your livestream public, accessible only to specific individuals or groups, or even password-protect it.

3. Can I engage with viewers during a livestream?

Absolutely! Panopto offers interactive features such as live chat and Q&A functionality, enabling viewers to ask questions and interact with presenters in real-time.

In conclusion, Panopto does support livestreaming, making it a versatile video platform for organizations and educational institutions. Whether you need to broadcast a live event or engage with remote audiences, Panopto’s livestreaming feature provides a seamless and user-friendly solution.