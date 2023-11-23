Can you live at the same residential address on YouTube family plan?

YouTube offers a family plan that allows up to six family members to share a subscription to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. This plan is a cost-effective way for families to enjoy ad-free videos, offline playback, and access to YouTube Originals. However, a common question that arises is whether all family members need to live at the same residential address to be eligible for the plan. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

FAQ:

Q: What is a YouTube family plan?

A: A YouTube family plan is a subscription option that allows up to six family members to share a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription at a discounted price.

Q: Do all family members need to live at the same address?

A: No, all family members do not need to live at the same residential address to be eligible for the YouTube family plan. YouTube’s terms of service state that family members can be located in different places, as long as they are part of the same household.

Q: How does YouTube define a household?

A: YouTube defines a household as a group of people who live together in the same physical location and share common resources, such as food and expenses.

Q: How can I add family members to my YouTube family plan?

A: To add family members to your YouTube family plan, you need to be the head of the household and have a Google Account. Simply invite family members via email or sharing a link, and they can accept the invitation to join the plan.

Q: Can family members have separate Google Accounts?

A: Yes, family members can have separate Google Accounts. Each family member can link their individual Google Account to the family plan, allowing them to access the benefits of YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium.

In conclusion, living at the same residential address is not a requirement for the YouTube family plan. As long as family members are part of the same household and share common resources, they can enjoy the benefits of a shared subscription. So, gather your loved ones and start enjoying ad-free videos and exclusive content on YouTube with the convenience of a family plan.