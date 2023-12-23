Can You Just Get NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you’re a die-hard football fan, you’ve probably heard of NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s a popular subscription service offered DirecTV that allows viewers to watch every out-of-market NFL game on Sundays. However, many people wonder if it’s possible to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without having a DirecTV subscription. Let’s dive into this frequently asked question and find out the answer.

FAQ:

Q: What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

A: NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that provides access to all out-of-market NFL games on Sundays. It allows fans to watch their favorite teams, even if they are not being broadcasted locally.

Q: Can I get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV?

A: Yes, it is now possible to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without having a DirecTV subscription. In the past, DirecTV had exclusive rights to the service, but they have recently expanded their offerings to include streaming options for non-DirecTV customers.

Q: How can I get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV?

A: There are a few ways to access NFL Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription. One option is to sign up for NFLSundayTicket.tv, a streaming service that allows you to watch games on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Another option is to check if you are eligible for the student or military discount, which provides access to NFL Sunday Ticket at a reduced price.

Q: How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost?

A: The cost of NFL Sunday Ticket varies depending on the package you choose. The standard package for non-DirecTV customers starts at around $300 for the season. However, prices may change, so it’s best to check the official website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, if you’re a football enthusiast who wants to catch all the action on NFL Sundays, you can now subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without having a DirecTV subscription. With the availability of streaming options and discounted packages, you can enjoy the excitement of out-of-market games from the comfort of your own home. So, grab your favorite team’s jersey, get your snacks ready, and prepare for an unforgettable football season!