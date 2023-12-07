Can BlueJeans Support Multiple Moderators?

In the world of virtual meetings and remote collaboration, BlueJeans has emerged as a popular video conferencing platform. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, it has become a go-to choice for businesses and individuals alike. However, one question that often arises is whether BlueJeans allows for multiple moderators in a single meeting. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

What is BlueJeans?

BlueJeans is a cloud-based video conferencing platform that enables users to connect and collaborate seamlessly from anywhere in the world. It offers a range of features, including screen sharing, recording, chat, and breakout rooms, making it an ideal solution for both small team meetings and large-scale webinars.

Can You Have Two Moderators in BlueJeans?

Yes, BlueJeans does support multiple moderators in a meeting. This feature allows for a more collaborative and efficient meeting experience, particularly in situations where there are multiple presenters or facilitators. With two moderators, the workload can be shared, ensuring smoother transitions between speakers and better overall meeting management.

How Does Multiple Moderator Functionality Work?

When scheduling a meeting in BlueJeans, the host has the option to designate additional moderators. These moderators are granted certain privileges, such as the ability to mute/unmute participants, manage breakout rooms, and control screen sharing. This ensures that the meeting can be effectively managed multiple individuals, enhancing the overall experience for all participants.

FAQ:

Q: How many moderators can be assigned in BlueJeans?

A: BlueJeans allows for up to five moderators in a single meeting.

Q: Can moderators have different levels of control?

A: Yes, BlueJeans provides the flexibility to assign different levels of control to each moderator, allowing for customized moderation capabilities.

Q: Can moderators join the meeting from different devices?

A: Absolutely! BlueJeans supports multi-device access, enabling moderators to join the meeting from their preferred device, be it a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

In conclusion, BlueJeans does indeed support multiple moderators in a meeting, offering a collaborative and efficient environment for participants. With the ability to assign privileges and customize moderation capabilities, BlueJeans ensures that meetings can be effectively managed multiple individuals. So, whether you’re hosting a team meeting, a webinar, or a virtual event, BlueJeans has got you covered with its multi-moderator functionality.