Can you have tattoos and go to BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is known for its strict honor code that governs the behavior of its students. One question that often arises is whether students with tattoos are allowed to attend BYU. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the university’s stance on tattoos.

BYU’s Honor Code and Tattoo Policy

BYU’s Honor Code is a set of standards that students are expected to uphold, including abstaining from alcohol, tobacco, premarital sex, and adhering to a dress code. While the Honor Code does not explicitly mention tattoos, the university’s official policy states that students should “avoid extreme hairstyles or colors, tattoos, and body piercings.” This suggests that having visible tattoos may not align with the university’s standards.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I have tattoos if they are not visible?

A: While the official policy does not specify whether non-visible tattoos are allowed, it is generally understood that BYU expects students to adhere to the principles of the Honor Code in all aspects of their lives, including personal appearance.

Q: What happens if a student with visible tattoos is admitted to BYU?

A: If a student with visible tattoos is admitted to BYU, they may be asked to cover their tattoos while on campus or during university-sponsored events. Failure to comply with this request may result in disciplinary action.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the tattoo policy?

A: BYU does make exceptions for medical or cosmetic tattoos that are necessary for health reasons. However, these exceptions require documentation and approval from the university.

Conclusion

While BYU’s official policy does not explicitly prohibit students with tattoos from attending the university, it strongly suggests that students should avoid visible tattoos. As with any university, it is important for prospective students to thoroughly research and understand the institution’s policies before making a decision.