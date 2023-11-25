Can you have a cell phone in North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, where information is tightly controlled, the question of whether citizens can have cell phones is a complex one. While the government strictly regulates communication and access to technology, cell phones have become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

The State of Cell Phones in North Korea

Until 2008, cell phones were banned for ordinary citizens in North Korea. However, since then, the government has allowed limited access to mobile phones. The state-owned telecommunications company, Koryolink, operates the only mobile network in the country. While the network is available to foreigners, it is primarily used North Koreans.

Restrictions and Surveillance

Despite the availability of cell phones, the North Korean government maintains strict control over their usage. All mobile phones must be registered with the government, and SIM cards are closely monitored. The government also restricts access to the internet, allowing only a select few to access a heavily censored version of the web.

FAQ

Can North Koreans make international calls?

Yes, international calls are possible, but they are heavily monitored and regulated the government.

Can North Koreans access the internet on their cell phones?

Access to the internet is highly restricted and limited to a small number of individuals who have been granted permission the government.

Are there any restrictions on the content of text messages or phone calls?

Yes, the government actively monitors and censors all forms of communication, including text messages and phone calls. Criticizing the regime or discussing sensitive topics can lead to severe consequences.

Conclusion

While cell phones have become more accessible in North Korea, their usage is heavily regulated and monitored the government. The state maintains strict control over communication and access to information, making it challenging for citizens to freely communicate or access the internet. The availability of cell phones in North Korea represents a small step towards technological advancement, but it is important to recognize the significant restrictions that still exist.